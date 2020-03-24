BLADENSBURG, Md. — Prince George’s County Public Schools announced Tuesday that a teacher at Templeton Elementary School tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

"PGCPS remains in daily contact with our local Health Department for the most accurate information and will continue to follow guidance provided by the county and state health departments, including preventative measures, reporting protocols, and communication," Dr. Monica Goldson,

Chief Executive Officer of Prince George's County Public Schools said in a letter.

It is uncertain if the teacher came in contact with any children or adults before or after the confirmed positive case.

Goldson stated that the school system is taking the several precautions to ensure that the spread of the virus is stopped in all Prince George's County schools and encourages everybody to take preventive steps when it comes to social distancing:

Stay at home as much as possible. If you must go out, maintain a 6-foot distance from others.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds on both sides and between your fingers.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid people who are ill.

Disinfect high-contact surfaces, such as doorknobs and tables.

On Mar. 21, another employee with Prince George's County Public Schools tested positive for coronavirus.

The news of the employee based at the Oxon Hill Staff Development Center was released by PGCPS after the Prince George’s County Health Department notified the district.

While the district announced its employee tested positive for the virus, PGCPS also announced that is would be extending its student meal sites program that aims to combat hunger in students that are not getting much-needed meals while school is not being held in the classroom, due to the coronavirus.

Starting March 19, news sights will be seen at Calverton, Clinton Grove, Gladys Noon Spellman, Laurel, Lewisdale, Springhill Lake, Thomas S. Stone and Waldon Woods elementary schools, and Benjamin Stoddert, Kettering and Oxon Hill middle schools.

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus updates: Prince George's County resident dies, 4th death reported

RELATED: Prince George's County coronavirus update: Additional services suspended

RELATED: Prince George's County school employee test positive for coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.