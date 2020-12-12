Understanding the science behind the new COVID restrictions in DC, MD, and VA

A Johns Hopkins professor said the idea is to limit contact between people, especially indoors, in the hopes of decreasing transmission.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — With government leaders throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia increasing COVID-related restrictions, some have asked for the science behind their decisions. A Johns Hopkins professor said it all boils down to this: the fewer contacts the better, as cases surge.

“I like to say after 28 years, we’re a startup," owner of Franklins Restaurant, Brewery, and General Store, Mike Franklin said. "So we’re a startup with a burn rate, and can we hold out losing money month over month until things change?”

These are some of the questions restauranteurs said they are asking themselves as they evaluate whether or not they can stay in business throughout the winter. Franklin gives his Hyattsville business a 50% chance of surviving.

Another struggle looms for restaurant owners in Prince George's County, as County Executive Angela Alsobrooks is banning indoor dining starting Wednesday at 5 p.m. Franklin said the colder weather is also forcing them to transition the outdoor Tiki Bar they built for the summer and fall to a pop-up for warmer days.

“To have to lay off people two weeks before Christmas is just heartbreaking," he said.

These closures come at the urging of medical experts like Eili Klein, who works as an associate professor of emergency medicine at Johns Hopkins.

“It’s really a question of how far do you want to tamp down transmission," Klein said. "What I’ve advocated is you start at the places that are the low-hanging fruit, where people are clearly going to gather in rooms indoors without masks on.”

The Montgomery County Council is also considering approving County Executive Marc Elrich's latest executive order that bans indoor dining; Klein said the science supports that move.

“Everything suggests that transmission occurs indoors, and that risk goes up 100 fold when you take those masks off," he said. "And really a bar or restaurant is one of the only places where there’s no question that you cannot wear a mask while eating.”

Maryland and Virginia localities are also reducing capacity limits in places like retail stores, casinos and indoor sports gatherings.

“If a customer were to come in that were infectious, there are fewer possible people they could infect at that time," Klein said. "That’s really all it comes down to.”

Perhaps one of the biggest talkers Thursday is Virginia Governor Ralph Northam's announcement of a curfew from midnight to 5 a.m. starting Monday. Many posted on social media, asking what science supported that move.

Klein said it is not biological, but social science that likely prompted the governor to impose this latest rule.

"The curfew becomes a signal, because less people will go out," he said. "It’s really trying to reduce the number of contacts that people are having indoors. Everything that’s around us is trying to reduce those contacts that would have people be less likely to catch the virus."

When making each decision, government leaders point to metrics they say were developed from science. D.C. lists colored zones that guide phase reopenings. Montgomery County has a risk assessment chart.

Klein said the metrics are based on human behavior, which make them difficult to predict on their own, but if he had to point to one factor as the most important, he said it would be hospital numbers.

“I think what we’re trying to do is look at the data in a cohesive manner and say here’s testing. Here’s the number of cases. Here’s the direction that they’re going and how that’s translating to hospitalizations," Klein said. "And if that number continues to go up at that rate, hospitals are going to be full and people are going to die. We don’t want that to happen.”

Regardless of the science, Franklin said many small businesses aren't going to survive these new restrictions without government help.