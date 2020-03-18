WASHINGTON D.C., DC — While we’re still trying to figure out the human impact of the coronavirus, it’s definitely having a big impact on our way of life. Especially for students, in particular ones who were hoping to head to college in the next school year.

The College Board announced they will be canceling the March 28, 2020 make-up exams and May 2, 2020, SAT date has also been canceled. The June 6, 2020, SAT has not been canceled. They released the information on their website and on Instagram. This is obviously in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

If you already registered for the May exam, or have not received your scores from the March testing, you are eligible for a refund, College Board said. As of now, the AP exam scheduled for May 4-8, 2020 and May 11-15, 2020 is still set to happen for schools that will be open. There’s still a lot of uncertainty when testing will take place depending on the spread of the coronavirus.

The College Board website also said if a school is already closed or needs to close in March or April, AP makeup testing dates will be available.

Now one way to look at this, students get more time to prepare. While they’re home from school, students will continue to have access to free full-length practice tests.

If you have any questions on testing dates or want to stay up to date on testing changes, click here.

