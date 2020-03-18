MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Restaurants now can sell beer and wine for carryout and delivery in Montgomery County.

The Board of License Commissioners approved a resolution to let restaurants sell beer and wine with a carryout or delivery meal. Within the resolution, it applies to all restaurants with an alcohol license and will expire when Gov. Larry Hogan’s executive order to close restaurants is terminated.

Liquor is not included, according to the resolution.

"While the Governor’s order to close all restaurants as a part of the catastrophic health emergency remains in effect, all restaurants licensed by the Montgomery County Board of License Commissioners may sell sealed containers of beer and wine for off-premises consumption along with takeout or delivered meal," officials with the Montgomery County Government said.

The alcohol must be sold in sealed containers like bottles, cans, growlers, and crowlers, but cannot be sold in a to-go cup.

Restaurants must use their own staff for delivery as Maryland does not allow third-party services like UberEats to deliver alcohol.

Restaurants can apply for permission to participate in this new resolution online, according to the resolution.

Gov. Hogan announced an executive order Monday morning restricting both public gatherings and business operations due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. State police, as well as local law enforcement agencies, say they will be involved, when needed, to enforce the governor’s executive order in response to the pandemic.

Hogan's order mandated that all businesses shut down dining-in and restrict themselves to carry-out, drive-thru or delivery options only in an effort to minimize gatherings of 50 or more people.

Food trucks, barbershops, salons, and funeral facilities can all remain open, but cannot have gatherings of more than 50 people, according to the executive order.

Maryland state police said they will be responding to complaints about businesses that do not comply with the order, working with local authorities.

