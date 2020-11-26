Restaurant owners and DC Council question mayor's new COVID restrictions

DC Councilmembers are asking for specific data to back up the need for new restrictions, but the Health Department cannot provide

WASHINGTON — As coronavirus cases continue to surge nationwide, new restrictions have been put into effect in the District. A new mayoral order calls for indoor group exercise to be shut down and outdoor gatherings to be limited to 10 people.

But restaurant owners have a few questions.

Bart Vandaele is proud of how his restaurant staff has managed to adjust to the changing restrictions. The chef and his team at Belga Café on Barracks Row built five greenhouses that have lined the sidewalk outside the restaurant since October, to offer warmer "outdoor" dining options for guests throughout the cold months.

However, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser's new order, any structure with more than two walls is considered indoors. If that’s the case, Vandaele's greenhouses would be subject to a capacity limit of 25%.

“I consider this outside,” Vandaele said. "How much more outside can I get? You're just away from the elements. There’s really only two or four people who go in there, so it’s their own bubble.”

The chef said the door and skylight window remain open at all times.

Vandaele is not the only one asking questions.

On a weekly briefing call with the DC Council, the deputy mayor, city administrator and health director, Councilmember Elissa Silverman was one of a handful of councilmembers asking for specific data about where the virus is spreading. They said that information would not only help the public’s trust but allow District leaders to explain to restaurant owners why they must limit capacity indoors.

Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, director of the DC Health Department, could not provide data specifics, but said the health department made its decision based on:

Contact tracing

Case interviews

Established literature

Guidance from other health departments

Observations from health inspectors

The councilmembers asked for data collected from the health inspectors that would indicate that alcohol sales after 10 p.m. lead to residents breaking safety protocol. Nesbitt said she could not provide that information.

“We want to make sure we’re dialing back instead of closing down,” Deputy Mayor John Falcicchio said.

As for the staff at Belga Café, they don’t mind the restrictions, they just want clarity.

“Let us be creative,” Vandaele, who believes the District should provide guidelines and allow for flexibility, said. “These are the rules, please stay within the rules. [Inspectors] come check on us -- I welcome that. We want to stay safe, we just want to stay open.”