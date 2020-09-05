Not so fast: Montgomery County may not reopen when Maryland does

County leaders made it clear that no matter what Gov. Larry Hogan announces, Montgomery won't reopen until its own health officer says it's safe.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to announce plans to lift the state's stay-at-home orders as early as next week. He's already taken some steps in that direction, relaxing certain outdoor activity restrictions such as reopening beaches and golf courses.

But in Montgomery County, the county with Maryland's second-highest number of COVID-19 cases, officials made it clear they aren't ready to reopen. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich shared his timeline for reopening in a Zoom call Saturday.

"I can assure you that until our health officer thinks that it's safe to open, we will not be opening some of these things," Elrich said. "I'm like everybody else. Physical distancing and sheltering in place is hard. After a while, you just want to go out ... But we're not ready for that yet."



As of May 9, Montgomery County has 6,555 cases of COVID-19, and 336 deaths from the virus; another 33 deaths are classified as probable cases. Hospitalization rates across Maryland, though, are between 19 and 20 percent, down from a rate of 26% last month, according to Montgomery County Health Officer, Dr Travis Gayles.

"We have so far tested 2.3% of residents, above Maryland’s baseline goal of 2%, but below the county’s goal," Gayles said. "Testing capacity is continuing to expand, and plans are in place to test as many residents as possible, particularly frontline and essential employees."

Gayles said he needed to see both the number of cases and hospitalizations on a sustained decline before he would feel comfortable giving the go-ahead on reopening.

Elrich emphasized the need for neighboring counties and D.C. to coordinate their plans to lift restrictions.

"We are in a densely populated metropolitan area, and we share borders with other jurisdictions," Elrich said. "It is important that whatever any one of us does, we all do. Until we are all ready to open, it is not prudent for any one of us to open."

Between Prince George's County, who has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Maryland, and Montgomery County, the two counties account for nearly half of the state's cases.

"We need to base our opening on the facts," Elrich said. "Otherwise, you're going to end up repeating this."



Counties in Northern Virginia are struggling with their reopening timelines as well. Gov. Ralph Northam announced Tuesday that he believes the state has flattened the curve of the coronavirus outbreak and the commonwealth can begin to slowly reopen. But he also said that some localities may not feel they are ready to reopen May 15, specifically highlighting Northern Virginia as a continuing hot spot of coronavirus cases.

A spokesperson for Arlington County said the county is not planning to reopen with the rest of the state on May 15 because of the high number of cases reported in the county.

Other areas hoped to gather more data and input before making an official decision, including Alexandria. Mayor Justin Wilson said that after the city saw a 400% rise in unemployment since February, he knew businesses in the area were eager to reopen. Wilson also hoped cities and counties in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and D.C. could work together on a coordinated response.