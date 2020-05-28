Join the Verify team on Reddit to get your coronavirus questions fact-checked

From fact-checking the latest viral post, to addressing your reopening concerns, the Verify team is doing the work to get you the truth.

WASHINGTON — Concerns about coronavirus are spreading confusion on social media, and we know there’s a lot to sort through as information changes daily. That's why our Verify team is dedicated to fact-checking the latest rumors and claims.

Verify is a new way of presenting the news. Instead of just doing all the research behind the scenes, we want to show you what we do, how we do it, and verify the information with you.

Our team of researchers uses vetted experts at the top of their field. We track down original research and documents and keep digging until we get straight to the source. Then, we show you how we got to our answer -- no agenda, no spin and nothing to hide. When it comes to your health, your family's safety and your money, you need the facts.

On Thursday evening, the Verify team will be hosting a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" on the coronavirus subreddit, and it's your chance to bring us anything you want fact-checked.

In the past, we've answered viewer questions on whether Congress introduced the CARES Act in January 2019 before the pandemic began, or whether Dr. Fauci predicted in January 2017 that the incoming Trump administration would face a surprise disease outbreak.

We've also tackled your financial questions, given the uncertain economic times we face right now. When you wanted to know if you could break a lease during the pandemic or whether evictions were legal right now, we brought you answers.