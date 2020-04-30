New realty: Here's what buying, selling a home is like during coronavirus pandemic

The spread of the coronavirus has brought some challenges for anyone looking to buy or sell a home.

WASHINGTON — Many of us are wondering when things will go back to normal and what that new normal will look like. Experts predict our way of life could look very different, including for anyone looking to buy or sell a house.

Justin Paulhamus, who owns 4J Real Estate, said they are usually very busy this time of year.

"I think that I really needed to take an accurate look at my business and see that things were slowing down, and what I could do to keep my clients informed. I wanted to keep content coming to them, because all of us are going through this at the same time together," Paulhamus said.

Purchasing a new home looks very different in the age of COVID-19.

On showings, Paulhamus said he is following protocols, including wearing a mask and gloves, as well as bringing disinfectant wipes. Paulhamus said another difference is the greater reliance on virtual tours.

"I think anything virtual is the wave of the future. I think not only for looking at houses, but for remote closings and curbside closings," Paulhamus said.

Paulhamus said we they have been moving this way for several decades. In fact, he said nearly 90 percent of people start their search online. As a result, accessibility is key.

"People are being really creative in terms of responsiveness to the circumstances and how they can keep business moving forward, because we have to keep the business that we can moving forward," Paulhamus said.

Market Watch: Arlington County! Are listings or down? Head to our YouTube channel for the entire forecast! • • • • • • • #realestate #realestationship #thecloser #realtorsofinstagram #followus #clients #realtor #properties #properybrother #buzz #news #ibuy #isell #property #homes #houses #buildings #DCRealtor #DMV #market #money #mortgage #closings #showings #VA #realtorsofinstagram #coronavirus #market #lenders #tips #arlington ——————————————— Email, call or text for a personal consultation. Email: info@4jre.com Call: (202) 255-5282 Website: 4JRE.com 🔗in bio 👆🏻 Posted by 4J Real Estate on Monday, April 27, 2020

Paulhamus even came up with an idea to start a series of online videos called "Coronavirus Coversations."

"We just decided we would reach out to the community and do market updates on a weekly basis as well as reach out to hair stylists, home inspectors and interior decorators. I am even interviewing a gym owner to keep the conversation going," Paulhamus said.

The videos help to bring the community together and bridge communities door-by-door.

"I am part of the community as well, and I want to support the community and let people know who is in business, what they are providing, and how people can support these local businesses," Paulhamus said.

If you are looking to buy or sell your house, Paulhamus shares his top advice during this season:

Tips For Sellers

Price your home to sell Accessibility is key Focus on appearance

It's very important to stage the home. In fact, Paulhamus said staged homes typically sell 30-45 percent faster than a home that is not staged.

"If you have to live in the home, hire an interior decorator, or someone in the staging company to come through your home so your home is positioned optimally to sell," Paulhamus said.

Tips for Buyers

Historically low interest rate Less competition during pandemic Greater opportunity for buyers to get a deal