LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A Maryland resident confirmed to have coronavirus may have come in contact with others in six St. Mary's County stores in mid-March, St. Mary's County Health Department said Friday.
The stores include a Weis Market, an Olive Garden, A BJ's Wholesale, a CVS, a Harris Teeter and a Panera.
If you were at any of the following stores during these specific times, you are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include flu-like symptoms, cough, and shortness of breath. You are also encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and continue to avoid interacting with others, especially those over 60.
Here are the possible exposure dates released by the health department:
Weis Markets, 20995 Point Lookout Rd, Callaway, MD 20620
- Dates: March 12, 2020
- Time ranges: 5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant (bar area), 45265 Abell House Ln, California, MD 20619
- Date: March 14, 2020
- Time range: 7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
BJ's Wholesale, 44950 Worth Ln, California, MD 20619
- Date: March 14, 2020
- Time range: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
CVS, 21676 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653
- Date: March 14, 2020
- Time range: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Harris Teeter Marketplace, 44900 St Andrews Church Rd, California, MD 20619
- Date: March 14, 2020
- Time range: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Panera Bread, 45250 Worth Ave, California, MD 20619
- Date: March 14, 2020
- Time range: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
If you do develop symptoms and have been to any of the following locations, please call your healthcare provider. St.Mary's County residents who do not have a healthcare provider can call the St. Mary's COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911 to speak with a health department nurse.
