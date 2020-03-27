LEONARDTOWN, Md. — A Maryland resident confirmed to have coronavirus may have come in contact with others in six St. Mary's County stores in mid-March, St. Mary's County Health Department said Friday.

The stores include a Weis Market, an Olive Garden, A BJ's Wholesale, a CVS, a Harris Teeter and a Panera.

If you were at any of the following stores during these specific times, you are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which include flu-like symptoms, cough, and shortness of breath. You are also encouraged to stay at home as much as possible and continue to avoid interacting with others, especially those over 60.

Here are the possible exposure dates released by the health department:

Weis Markets, 20995 Point Lookout Rd, Callaway, MD 20620

Dates: March 12, 2020

Time ranges: 5:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant (bar area), 45265 Abell House Ln, California, MD 20619

Date: March 14, 2020

Time range: 7:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale, 44950 Worth Ln, California, MD 20619

Date: March 14, 2020

Time range: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

CVS, 21676 Great Mills Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653

Date: March 14, 2020

Time range: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Harris Teeter Marketplace, 44900 St Andrews Church Rd, California, MD 20619

Date: March 14, 2020

Time range: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Panera Bread, 45250 Worth Ave, California, MD 20619

Date: March 14, 2020

Time range: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

RELATED: Coronavirus: Here are the symptoms

With allergy season approaching, we want to make sure you're aware of the differences in symptoms between them, Coronavirus and the Flu.

TEGNA

If you do develop symptoms and have been to any of the following locations, please call your healthcare provider. St.Mary's County residents who do not have a healthcare provider can call the St. Mary's COVID-19 Community Hotline at 301-475-4911 to speak with a health department nurse.

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus updates: Daycares set to close by Friday evening

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Over 1,600 cases across the DMV, 22 deaths

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.