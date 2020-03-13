WASHINGTON — Prince William County Schools announced that they will close schools to students on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 due to coronavirus concerns and education preparation.

The school system said they plan to use Monday as a teacher and staff workday to prepare for the possibility of continuing instruction if they decide to close schools for a longer period of time. Tuesday will be used as a virtual workday, with the exception of some staff members, said Steve Walts, Superintendent of Prince William County Schools in a letter sent out to their school community.

The closure days will also be used to deep clean the schools and buses before students return back to school on Wednesday, March 18.

The scheduled SAT on Saturday, March 14 will continue as planned with health safety considered, Walts said.

"Our goal is to continue to provide instruction in a safe and effective manner. At this time there is no known direct case of COVID-19 within any PWCS school," said Walts.

RELATED: LIST: Closures because of coronavirus include Smithsonian museums, DMV schools

But, there is one positive Prince William County coronavirus case involving a U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir who tested positive on March 7. According to officials, the Marine recently returned from overseas where he was on official business, and he is currently being treated in isolation at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and the White House have been briefed. The base in Quantico is operating on a code yellow status.

As of Friday morning, the state of Virginia has 17 confirmed positive coronavirus cases, according to the Virginia Health Department. There is one in Alexandria, two in Arlington, four in Fairfax, two in Loudoun, one in Spotsylvania, one in Hanover, two in Virginia Beach, one in Prince William, one in Prince Edward and two in James City.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a State of Emergency and said large conferences and events in the state have been canceled for the next 30 days.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Virginia: 17 cases in the commonwealth, no community spread

To check the status of the virus in your state, please see your state health department's websites:

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.