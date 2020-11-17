COVID-19 testing site in Prince William County closes early due to high demand

Prince William County is urging people to go to their testing site at Cloverdale Park in Dale City.

HAYMARKET, Va. — A COVID-19 testing center in Haymarket at James S. Long Regional Park has reached capacity Tuesday morning and will close its doors early, according to Prince William County Joint Information Center.

The testing center opened at 8:30 a.m. and as of 9:30 a.m., officials from the site report reaching maximum capacity and are asking people to get a COVID-19 test at another site in the county. According to Prince William County, the Haymarket site usually asks people to be in line no later than 10:30 a.m. before they close.

Due to high demand, Prince William County is urging people to go to their testing site at Cloverdale Park in Dale City at 1:30 p.m. To ensure that residents have the chance to get tested, they are being informed to, "arrive at Cloverdale as close as possible to the 1:30 p.m. start time due to demand."

To view the list of testing sites and schedules in Prince William County, click here.

As of Tuesday, Prince William County has reported 16,123 positive coronavirus cases and 229 deaths.

Due to an increase in cases in the United States and the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region, Gov. Ralph Northam announced new statewide rules and restrictions for the commonwealth.

Gov. Northam said COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in every health region of the state. His statements come as the average COVID-19 cases per day are higher than they were during the statewide peak in May.

What precautions should you take?

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.