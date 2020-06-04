UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Starting April 6, Prince George’s County Public Schools students can pick up a week’s worth of "grab and go" meals in fewer visits.

School officials said that meal pick-up will occur twice a week going forward, as students can get meals for two days on Mondays and three days on Wednesdays.

There will be no meal service on April 13 due to spring break; service will resume April 14 with one meal; three meals will be available on April 15.

PGCPS officials said that breakfast, lunch and a snack are available at 43 sites. Parents can pick up meals for students who are unable to come to the site by showing either their child's student ID or report card.

Meals can be picked up from the following locations across Prince George's County:

Andrew Jackson Academy, 3500 Regency Parkway, Forestville

Benjamin Tasker Middle School, 4901 Collington Road, Bowie

Bradbury Heights Elementary, 1401 Glacier Avenue, Capitol Heights

Brandywine Elementary, 14101 Brandywine Road, Brandywine

Buck Lodge Middle School, 2611 Buck Lodge Road, Adelphi

Calverton Elementary, 3400 Beltsville Road, Beltsville

Carmody Hills Elementary, 401 Jadeleaf Ave., Capitol Heights

Carrollton Elementary, 8300 Quintana Street, New Carrollton

Clinton Grove Elementary, 9420 Temple Hill Road, Clinton

District Heights Elementary, 2200 County Road, District Heights

Drew-Freeman Middle School, 2600 Brooks Drive, Suitland

Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School, 13725 Briarwood Drive, Laurel

Gladys Noon Spellman Elementary, 3324 64th Ave., Cheverly

Glassmanor Elementary, 1011 Marcy Ave., Oxon Hill

Hillcrest Heights Elementary, 4305 22nd Place, Temple Hills

Hollywood Elementary, 9811 49th Ave., College Park

James McHenry Elementary, 8909 McHenry Lane, Lanham

John Bayne Elementary, 7010 Walker Mill Road, Capitol Heights

Judge Sylvania Woods Elementary, 3000 Church St., Glenarden

Kenmoor Middle School, 2500 Kenmoor Drive, Landover

Kettering Middle School, 65 Herrington Drive, Upper Marlboro

Langley Park-McCormick Elementary, 8201 15th Ave., Hyattsville

Laurel Elementary, 516 Montgomery St., Laurel

Lewisdale Elementary, 2400 Banning Place, Hyattsville

Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 4545 Ammendale Road, Beltsville

Nicholas Orem Middle School, 6100 Editors Park Drive, Hyattsville

Oxon Hill Middle School, 9570 Fort Foote Road, Fort Washington

Port Towns Elementary, 4351 58th Ave., Bladensburg

Ridgecrest Elementary, 6120 Riggs Road, Hyattsville

Riverdale Elementary, 5006 Riverdale Road, Riverdale

Robert Frost Elementary, 6419 85th Ave., New Carrollton

Samuel Chase Elementary, 5700 Fisher Road, Temple Hills

Springhill Lake Elementary, 6060 Springhill Drive, Greenbelt

Stephen Decatur Middle School, 8200 Pinewood Drive, Clinton

Suitland Elementary, 4650 Towne Park Road, Suitland

Templeton Elementary, 6001 Carters Lane, Riverdale

Thomas S. Stone Elementary, 4500 34th Street, Mount Rainier

Thurgood Marshall Middle School, 4909 Brinkley Road, Temple Hills

Waldon Woods Elementary, 10301 Thrift Road, Clinton

Walker Mill Middle School, 800 Karen Blvd., Capitol Heights

William Paca Elementary, 7801 Sheriff Road, Landover

William Wirt Middle School, 6200 Tuckerman St., Riverdale Park

Woodridge Elementary, 5001 Flintridge Drive, Hyattsville

For a full list of distribution sites, visit the PGCPS website for more information.

