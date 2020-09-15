Several individuals test positive for COVID-19 across Prince George's County schools

With the exception of Tulip Grove Elementary, each building has been thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and reopened, according to a PGCPS spokesperson.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George’s County Public Schools have confirmed several incidences of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 from multiple schools and buildings in the county.

School officials said the affected buildings include:

Rogers Heights Elementary

Columbia Park Elementary

University Park Elementary

Tulip Grove Elementary

Cooper Lane Elementary

Drew-Freeman Middle School

Sasscer Administration Building

Fairmont Heights Bus Lot

"In line with our protocols, a supervisor has notified all employees who may have been in close contact with the individuals and encouraged medical attention," Prince George's County Public Schools spokesperson Gabrielle Brown said.

Brown said employees who have tested positive may not return to work until cleared by their primary care provider.

With the exception of Tulip Grove Elementary, each building has been thoroughly cleaned, sanitized, and reopened, according to Brown. Tulip Grove will reopen this week, as school officials continue to monitor the situation.

"The health, safety, and wellbeing of all employees is our highest priority," Brown said. "We encourage all staff to seek advice from a healthcare professional if they have concerns about potential exposure to COVID-19."

Back in July, Prince George's County Schools Chief Executive Officer Dr. Monica Goldson announced that the school system will continue distance learning for the 2020-2021 academic school year through Jan. 29.

Goldson said school leaders discussed two learning models for students to resume instruction during the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders evaluated a distance learning scenario and a hybrid option that would allow students to do two days a week in-person and three days online.

After conducting a survey in June, leaders learned that teachers, parents, and administrators favored continued distance learning. With distance learning, students will experience a full five days a week of virtual instruction.

Teachers will have the option to teach in their classrooms and small group instructions will be offered virtually.