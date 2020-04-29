Prince George's County police officers must shave beards to stop spread of coronavirus

No beards for PGPD officers until further notice.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Yes, you read that right. Prince George's County Police Department temporarily suspended its beard policy due to coronavirus safety concerns.

This means PGPD officers will no longer be allowed to have a beard in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the community.

Officials said in a statement that because PGPD officers are required to wear an N95 mask while responding to calls of service, they believe the masks are less effective when it is worn on a beard.

The decision to remove the beard policy was implemented by Chief Stawinski in an effort to keep officers, their families, and the community safe from COVID-19.

The beard policy suspension will be lifted once the County Health Officer deems it is safe to do so.

View the full statement from the department below:

After consulting with the Health Officer for Prince George’s County, we made the decision to temporarily suspend our beard policy in order to help prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 in our community. Every Prince George’s County Police Officer has been issued and is required to wear an N 95 respirator while answering calls for service and when interacting with the public. The masks are less effective when worn on top of a beard. Officers who seek a medical waiver from their doctors are welcome to present those to the department. The waivers have been and will continue to be accepted. Officers with waivers will be placed on a leave status since they are unable to shave. This move protects the officers, their families and the community. Again, this is a temporary suspension of the beard policy that was instituted by Chief Stawinski. This step is due exclusively to the COVID-19 pandemic and the need by every member of our community to prevent transmission of the virus. The beard policy will be re-instituted once the County Health Officer determines that it is safe to do so.

According to a 2017 Center for Disease Control and Prevention No Shave November blog post, it warned that people who have to wear tight-fitting respirators at work may have to take precautions if they have facial hair.

The post warned that facial hair that crosses the respirator's seal could prevent masks from sealing properly and could lead to particles, vapors, and gasses to go through the mask and in the person's respiratory system.