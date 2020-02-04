FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — The Prince George’s County Police Department announced Thursday afternoon that an officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police said that the officer is assigned to duties with minimal contact with the public.

According to Prince George's County police, the officer began feeling ill last on March 25 and has not been to work since that day. The officer, police said, has been self-quarantined at their home since the discovery of symptoms.

Police said that a group of officers and department employees who were possibly in contact with the employee are now in quarantine.

Officials said that the police department is working closely with the county’s Health Department to conduct an official contact investigation to determine when the officer contracted the virus and to identify those who the officer may have encountered in recent weeks.

“The health and well-being of our officers and the residents of Prince George’s County is of utmost concern to all of us. We are in contact with the infected officer and are working to ensure the officer receives needed care. We are all wishing the officer well in what we hope is a speedy recovery,” Prince George's County Police Chief Hank Stawinski said.

Police said that an official deep cleaning of the officer’s entire workspace is currently underway.

Maryland has more than 2,000 coronavirus cases in the state and 36 people have died after contracting the disease.

The state issued a stay-at-home order on March 30 to try to slow the spread of the virus that has now sickened 2,331 people in the state. The highest concentration of cases are in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

Check the status of the virus in your state with your state health department's websites by tapping below:

RELATED: Maryland coronavirus updates: Cases in the state top 2,000

RELATED: Prince George's County launches business relief fund to support businesses impacted by coronavirus

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.