Prince George's County police, local IT companies donate gift cards to frontline workers

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Prince George's County Police Department teamed up with local IT companies, 1 Source Consulting and Qutec, to hand out $100 gift cards to local frontline workers Wednesday afternoon.

Combining their resources, the IT companies contributed $30,000 for this initiative, which was held at Adventist HealthCare Fort Washington Medical Center.

The $100 gift cards, officials said, can be used at either Safeway or Giant.

Prince George's County announced May 21 that it will reopen by June 1 after seeing a decrease in hospitalization and cases, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said.

Alsobrooks also said that Prince George's is dealing with the most positive cases in the state and that nine people die per day from COVID-19, making it the leading cause of death in the county.

The county also has the highest positivity rate for coronavirus in the state, saying that one out of every three people tested for the virus test positive.

In an effort to flatten the curve in the county, Alsobrooks discussed a plan to move forward, which included amping up testing, contact tracing and quarantine facilities.

"After reviewing recent data, we are cautiously moving toward a modified phase one reopening by June 1," Alsobrooks said. “While the data has improved, we are not out of the woods yet."