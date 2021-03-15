Religious leaders, more essential workers can now receive COVID-19 vaccines in Prince George's County. View list here

This means clergy and religious leaders, high-risk exposure essential workers and certain public safety workers can now get vaccinated.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Prince George's County enters Phase 1C of its vaccine rollout plan Monday and will allow qualifying residents under this transition to receive their vaccination appointments starting this week, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced.

The move to Phase 1C means that anyone who lives and works in the county that qualifies under Group 1C can pre-register for a vaccine with the County Health Department and receive a vaccine appointment.

“Our vaccination rates have increased significantly over the past several weeks, and I’m encouraging everyone who is in Phase 1C to make sure you’re pre-registered so you can join the growing number of Prince Georgians who are Proud to be Protected from COVID-19,” Alsobrooks said in a statement released Monday.

Individuals can start pre-registering here on the Prince George’s County Health Department website.

Here's who is eligible for a vaccine under Phase 1C in Prince George's County:

Adults 65-74 years of age

Individuals receiving treatment in a hospital (Including hospital outpatient centers) AND diagnosed with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer patients in active treatment End-stage renal disease patients requiring renal dialysis Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Solid organ transplant recipients Sickle cell disease patients Diabetic patients (type 1 and 2)

Health and human services workers not covered in Phase 1A such as: Public health workers Lab services Vaccine manufacturing Departments of Aging, Social Services, Human Services Veterinarians

Public safety workers not covered in Phase 1A

Essential workers at high risk of exposure Food and agriculture workers Grocery store workers Postal service workers Public transit workers

Clergy and religious leadership



Those who qualify under Phase 1A and Phase 1B can still pre-register for a vaccine here.

Eligible individuals in Phase 2 and Phase 3 can fill out the pre-registration form and will be notified when the county enters those phases to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.