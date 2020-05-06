Prince George's County may move to a modified Phase 2 of reopening starting June 15

Prince George’s County Health Department officials say that in order to enter into a modified Phase 2 of reopening, several metrics will be used to make a decision.

LARGO, Md. — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Thursday that the County will remain in a modified Phase 1, despite Gov. Larry Hogan's statewide move to Phase 2 starting this Friday.

Prince George’s County has experienced some of the highest infection, hospitalization, and death rates in the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began, which requires the County to take a targeted and measured approach to reopen, officials said.

Prince George's County’s metrics are trending in a positive direction and Prince George’s could potentially begin a modified Phase 2 starting on June 15, Alsobrooks announced.

The decision will be made in consultation with the County's Chief Health Officer who continues to monitor the County’s health data, including continued downward trends in the number of COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations.

“We are encouraged by the trends we are seeing in our data since announcing our modified phase one reopening, but we must remain vigilant,” Alsobrooks said. “While I am eager to continue reopening our County, we must do so in a safe, smart and responsible manner that is data-driven. If we continue to see the declines we are currently experiencing, we could move to a modified phase two by June 15.”

Prince George’s County Health Department officials said that in order to enter into a modified Phase 2 of reopening, some of the metrics that will be used to make a determination will be positivity rates, declines in deaths, hospitalizations, and medical/surgical bed utilization.

A modified Phase 2 of reopening will allow for the reopening, in part, of personal services, outdoor recreation, retail establishments, food establishments, and houses of worship.

The current modified phase one reopening that took effect on June, 1 includes the following:

Retail stores are open with curbside pickup only.

are open with curbside pickup only. Manufacturing is open with appropriate social distancing, use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on cleaning high contact surfaces. All employees must be trained on CDC COVID-19 guidance before returning to work.

is open with appropriate social distancing, use of appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE), and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on cleaning high contact surfaces. Barbershops and hair salons are open for hair services only and by appointment only, with one customer per 200 square feet and use of PPE. This includes face masks and gloves for all employees. Customers must also wear masks, and shops must have appropriate floor markings to create adequate social distancing. Employees will not be permitted to have clients waiting in a sitting area. All CDC guidelines for cleaning high use surfaces must also be followed.

are open for hair services only and by appointment only, with one customer per 200 square feet and use of PPE. This includes face masks and gloves for all employees. Restaurants are open with outside seating only. There can be no more than 6 people seated at a table, tables must be at least six feet apart, and no more than 50 people will be allowed at any outdoor restaurant establishment regardless of space.

are open with outside seating only. There can be no more than 6 people seated at a table, tables must be at least six feet apart, and no more than 50 people will be allowed at any outdoor restaurant establishment regardless of space. Employees must receive health screenings prior to their shifts, and all CDC guidelines must be adhered to. Additionally, all employees must wear face coverings, and restaurants must have hand sanitizer and appropriate hand washing facilities available.

There will soon be a concierge service portal available to restaurant owners that will allow for them to apply for the appropriate expedited licenses, so that they may conduct dining operation outside. Information on how to access that portal will be available soon.

Houses of worship can open for gatherings of 10 people or less. Otherwise, they must maintain online services only.

can open for gatherings of 10 people or less. Otherwise, they must maintain online services only. Farmer’s markets are open for carryout only, maintaining proper social distancing, mask-wearing, and following CDC guidelines for cleaning high use surfaces.

are open for carryout only, maintaining proper social distancing, mask-wearing, and following CDC guidelines for cleaning high use surfaces. Childcare facilities are to open for essential employees and for employees who are returning to work as part of the modified Phase 1. In addition to the use of masks and gloves for all employees and having appropriate social distancing and disinfecting in place, they must also have a schedule for staggered drop-offs and pickups, conduct daily symptom checks, and have a strict dismissal policy in the event of positive cases.

are to open for essential employees and for employees who are returning to work as part of the modified Phase 1. Car washes are open with automated systems, but drivers and passengers must stay inside of the vehicles at all times. Interior car cleaning is not permitted, but employees may wipe down the outside of the car as long as they wear masks and gloves.

County officials said that Prince George's County will remain in this modified Phase 1 until Alsobrooks authorizes the move to Phase 2.

Basketball courts and playgrounds will remain closed. Fitness facilities remain closed.

Youth Sports will not resume at this point along with nail salons, tanning salons, and tattoo shops will remain closed.