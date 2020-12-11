Prince George's County tightens restrictions, requiring masks outdoors as COVID-19 cases climb. Here's what's changing

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has issued an executive order requiring residents to wear masks outside unless they are doing rigorous exercise.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — As COVID-19 cases in Prince George's County continue to spike, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Thursday that the county will tighten restrictions and require all residents to not only wear a mask indoors but also outdoors to stop the spread of the virus.

County Executive Alsobrooks said the only exception to the new mask order is if a person is engaged in rigorous exercise outside.

During a news conference Thursday, Prince George's County officials addressed the community with several COVID-19 concerns. Officials said that county data shows that cases in the last month have nearly doubled.

They said the county is recording the highest number of cases they've seen since May, data shows. COVID-19 test positivity rates have increased and so has the number of people hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

Prince George's County health officials believe family and social gatherings are to blame for the majority of the spread of COVID-19. They are also reporting that a lot of the numbers they are getting back are people who are going into work.

"We are very concerned about our essential workers who have to go in those stores to make a living," Alsobrooks said.

In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, County Executive Alsobrooks announced the following restriction changes:

Large gatherings (includes social, religious, sporting events, etc): 1 person or one family per 200-square foot or 10 people may gather indoors. This includes private and public facilities.

Gyms: Will remain open with no more than 25% capacity or no more than 50 people, whichever is lower.

Restaurants: Only 25% capacity indoors and 50% outdoor capacity. People should be wearing a mask at all times unless eating.

Essential businesses (grocery stores, big box stores, etc): Only 50% capacity. Officials are encouraging people and business owners to follow health guidelines. Alsobrooks said the county is working with stores to make sure that happens.

Hotels: County will be imposing fines and closing establishments that allow parties to take place. Alsobrooks said the county will reach out to property owners and promoters regarding these said gatherings or parties.

County health officials are advising residents not to travel during Thanksgiving. They ask that holiday gatherings be held in an intimate setting with members of the household.

One of the issues the county is facing is enforcement, Alsobrooks said. Compliance teams will be out and about to isolate those individuals that are not compliant so the county won't have to close everything down.

The county is asking the community to report COVID-19 health violations by calling 311. They will send teams to investigate and address violations.

Alsobrooks also announced several initiatives including three funds/grants to help county residents during the pandemic:

Restaurant Resiliency Fund: County will be providing grants up to $25,000 to restaurants to winterize their setting, add interior social distancing renovations, and PPP. Applications will be reviewed on a first come first serve basis. They will be reviewed from Nov. 13 to Dec. 18. Click here for more information. COVID-19 Rapid Re-employment Grant: for residents who lost their job. residents can apply to get a $300 Visa Gift Card. Click here for more information. Rapid Re-employment Grant Program: County will give up to $500,000 to businesses that hire Prince George's County residents at their establishments. Click here for more information.

County bus service will now be available on Saturday for 13 bus routes across the county to helps essential workers get to work.

For more information and details on Prince George's County's updated COVID-19 restrictions, click here.