WASHINGTON — As churches adjust to having on-line worship service or drive-through confessionals, one church is using its empty building to serve the community. Instead of walking in for prayers you can post them - on their wall.

“Our doors are closed but our hearts are wide open” reads the sign outside of St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in the Hillcrest section of Southeast, DC.



The sign is next to their new “prayer wall.” On both front and side glass doors of the church building. The sign is simple: pieces of purple construction paper taped together to spell Prayer Wall large enough that you can make it out driving by on busy Alabama Avenue, SE.

Below the sign is a basket filled with colorful post-it notes and crayons.

By Sunday evening, the wall was filled with anonymous prayer requests like pray for “Christine – suppressed immune system,” “God, get rid of the coronavirus.”

Other notes ask for prayer for people who lost jobs, searching for homes, fighting addiction, one-note simply said: “God see us through.”

Church members included their own message of hope:

“We pray for all those in fear. And for all those in upheaval. And for all those who feel that this and everything else is too much to bear. We pray too, for all those who just don’t get it and think that all this is just being silly. We thank God for good people all around. And especially we thank God for you.”

The church posted a sign explaining that they will include the prayer requests in their weekly online worship service.

