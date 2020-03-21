WASHINGTON — An economic downturn from the coronavirus outbreak could lead to more pets coming into local animal shelters, which has led the Humane Rescue Alliance to encourage adoptive and foster pet parents to come forward.

So far, the animal group has navigated through the outbreak by keeping staff separated while using gloves and sanitizer at the facilities.

However, Director of Adoptions Ashley Valm said on Friday that the local animal shelters could see an increase in pets coming in over the next few weeks.

"Bills and rent are going to be due," Valm said. "A lot of our intake comes from people who are forced to move. The shelters that have less capacity are going to get really stretched thin pretty quickly.”

With the possible challenge coming, the group has put out a call for adoptive and foster pet parents to help with overcrowding.

Valm told WUSA 9 that the owners would not only help the animals but would also assist the community.

"One additional foster home means one more space we have in the shelter," she said. "That’s one more life we can save.”

Valm said that prospective pet owners should find an animal that fits their lifestyle.

Moving forward, she said taking in a pet could offer some much-needed comfort during a stressful time.

"Just to have some companionship and something new to be excited about can be really important," Valm said.

Anyone interested in adopting or fostering a pet can get more information by visiting the Humane Rescue Alliance's website.

