SILVER SPRING, Md. — Across the country, people are finding ways to say thank you to health care workers on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus.

People have shown support through rounds of applause, food deliveries and mask donations.

The Montgomery County Police Department showed its appreciation for the workers at Holy Cross Hospital with a parade.

The police department said about 30 police cruisers drove past the hospital on Friday to show support for the staff "who continue to work tirelessly combating the COVID-19 outbreak."

A video of the parade was posted on social media.

Holy Cross thanked the police for their support, writing, "Holy Cross Health is humbled by your show of support for our healthcare heroes. We also recognize and celebrate Montgomery County Police for their heroic efforts. #InThisTogether"

