Planting, building among top trending pandemic hobbies

WASHINGTON — The pandemic has brought on new hobbies for many people. Planting and building things seem to be among the top.

Up and down social media, we’re seeing people take up new hobbies. New plant moms and dads, to not so good plant parents. We’re even seeing more plant businesses popping up—like Noire Oasis. She teaches those lacking a green thumb, how to keep those babies alive.

We’re also seeing more people pull out the hammers and nails --building new trinkets for their homes.

Across the DMV, people describe their new hobbies as therapy.

“I mean I’ve seen people kill a cactus, which is a very, very hard thing to do,” Mtokufa Ngwenya said. “I've been a plant kid all of my life.”

Growing up in a home with no less than 100 plants, the greenery of plants adds a sense of tranquility to his life.

“The mental health aspect of plants really balances you out. There is something to be said about having peace in your home. Having another breathing form in your home, and, like I said, the air is clean, and it truly allows you to take care of something that cannot take care of itself without assistance,” Ngwenya added.

It’s creating something from scratch proving to be soothing for others.

“It is extremely therapeutic,” Keith Pough said.

Pough started with just building a shoe rack.

“From that, it just went to, I want to see what else I can make,” Pough said.

Channeling his frustrations with racial inequality and the ongoing pandemic into his works. The hammer to the nail alleviated stress.

“When I need a release, I need to be creative and I found that being creative, or finding a way to create, it's been extremely therapeutic, especially right now, Pough said.

The outcome—of any project, is all up to the builder.

“The beauty of creating is you get to create, so there's no right or wrong,” Pough added.

Each new hobby requires a level of precision and attention, one Ngwenya said can’t be neglected.