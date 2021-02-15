How to make a COVID-19 vaccination appointment in DC

All the information you need, in two steps.

WASHINGTON — So you want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but need to know how to book an appointment. You’re in the right place.

Here's the catch: Just because you're eligible does not mean making an appointment will be easy. Supply is still much lower than demand. But below, we've provided all the information we can find with step-by-step instructions.

DC

1. AM I ELIGIBLE?

DC is now vaccinating the following people:

- Individuals who work in health care settings

- Members of the Fire and Emergency Medical Services Dept.

- Residents of long-term and intermediate care facilities and residents of community residential facilities/group homes

- DC residents who are 65 years old and older

- Individuals experiencing homelessness

- Members of the Metropolitan Police Department

- Teachers and staff who are, or will be, working in person at a DCPS school or a DC public charter school

- Department of Corrections employees and residents

- Continuity of Government Operations personnel

- Licensed child care providers and teachers and staff of independent schools in DC

2. YES, I AM ELIGIBLE! HOW CAN I BOOK AN APPOINTMENT?

Hooray! For general vaccine rollout information visit this link: https://coronavirus.dc.gov/vaccine

Individuals who work in health care settings and DC residents who are 65 and older, here’s how to make an appointment:

Visit vaccinate.dc.gov

Scroll all the way to the bottom to where it says “Schedule an Appointment”

If there are available appointments, there will be a blue button that says “Proceed to Vaccination Registration Portal.”

Otherwise, you will see a gray box that says “No appointments currently available.” If that’s the case, you can click “Sign up to get vaccine updates here” below that box to get alerts by text or email when more appointments open up.

For others who are eligible:

Visit vaccinate.dc.gov

Scroll down to find the instructions for your category.

If you are a hospital or health center patient or who is 65 or older, visit the hospital or health center website where you are a patient (linked on the web page above) for instructions on how to register for an appointment.

Need transportation? Visit the same website above and scroll down to the “Need Transportation?” section. The District’s Medicaid Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) cover all transportation, free of charge, to and from appointments.

Need extra help?

Download a DC Vaccination Appointment Guide with step-by-step instructions: https://coronavirus.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/coronavirus/page_content/attachments/Vaccination-Appointment-Guide-1-28-2021-GENRAL.pdf