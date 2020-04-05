Here's what Phase 1 of reopening in Virginia looks like

Gov. Ralph Northam said the state will have three phases to open up. Phase 1 will allow businesses to re-open, with limitations.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said Monday that the state will begin to reopen on May 15.

Northam said during his Monday news briefing that he believes the state has flattened the curve of the coronavirus outbreak and is emphasizing to residents “safer at home, rather than stay at home.”

In the same briefing, Northam extended the executive order closing certain businesses and banning gatherings of more than 10 people through May 14, expiring just in time to begin Phase 1 of reopening.

Northam said the state will have three phases to open up. Phase 1 will allow businesses to re-open, with limitations.

The state will soon be publishing specific health and guidelines for businesses to follow during this phase, according to Northam.

For example, people can go to the hair salon and barber, but will need to make an appointment.

Restaurants can reopen but will need to limit their seating to allow for social distancing.

“We will accommodate the needs of churches and houses of worship to gather in person, but social distancing still matters, even at church,” Northam said.

Phase 1 for reopening in Virginia would mean:

Policies to keep customers and workers separate at in-person businesses

Conferences and trade shows limited, as short as possible

No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals

individuals Short breaks for workers to wash hands

Lower capacities in gyms, restaurants, and shops.

Northam said that Phase 1 will likely last for two-to-three weeks or longer, depending on the ongoing number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

After Phase 1, Northam said the state will go into Phase 2. This will lift some of the restrictions the state is under, but life will not go back to normal.

Phase 2 for reopening in Virginia would mean:

Stay-at-home for vulnerable populations only

No social gatherings of more than 50 people

people Continued social distancing

Face coverings recommended in public

Further easing of business limitations

*Note: Phase 2 could last 2-4 weeks or longer

Phase 3 for reopening in Virginia would mean:

Safer at home for vulnerable populations

Remove the ban on social gatherings

Remove capacity limits on establishments

Continue heightened cleaning and disinfection

Possible other measures

Northam said Phases 2 and 3 will likely also last three weeks as long as the health data supports it. The governor also noted that Phase 3 could be 10-to-12 weeks away or more - sometime in July.

The governor said even when the state is ready to move into a new phase, the virus will still be present and people should remain vigilant. He said it will not be eradicated until there is a vaccine.

"This virus is still here," Northam said. "It has not gone away and will not go away until we find a vaccination. Hopefully, that will be at the end of this year or sometime next year."

In neighboring D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday it's not time yet for the District to reopen.

In Maryland, Governor Larry Hogan has outlined a plan, but not yet provided a timeline for reopening, citing the need for more testing and a downward trend in the number of cases.

