'Patriotism it’s awesome, it’s great' | America Strong flyover draws crowds in Nation’s Capital

In order to get a better look at the flyover, some onlookers ignored social distancing guidelines.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — In an effort to view a rare air show with the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds together, some onlookers ignored social distancing guidelines to get a good view.

The flyover was a symbolic show of thanks by the Navy and Air Force’s demonstration squadrons, Blue Angels and Thunderbirds, called America Strong.

The America Strong initiative's flight plan advised people to watch from home, but many people ignored that.

Crowds of people were gathered at the National Mall, one day after D.C. reported its biggest spike in COVID19 cases.

WUSA9 observed some people not following social distancing guidelines, and saw some people intentionally violating the social distancing requirements.

WUSA9 also observed many families and onlookers that were following social distancing guidelines.

"Patriotism it's awesome, it's great,” Steven Driscoll said. Driscoll drove from Dover, Delaware to watch the flyover.

The flyover is part of an initiative called America Strong. The two groups are performing demonstrations over several cities as a way to say "Thank you" to America's health care workers and other essential workers on the front lines of the coronavirus fight.

Photos on Twitter showed health care heroes taking a moment to step outside and watch the show.

“This is such a big deal and you obviously don't get the opportunity to have Blue Angels flying over all that often so the fact that they're getting together with the Thunderbirds to do this and make such a show is fantastic,” Tracy Gostyla said.

