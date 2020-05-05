Study suggests taking it slow when moving back to normal from months of social distancing

Economists at the University of Chicago and Penn State created a model showing the length of lockdowns depending on the statistical value given to human life.

WASHINGTON — Three months ago, most people had never heard the term social distancing. Now, it comes up in every other sentence.

That’s because it’s one of the best ways to fight the spread of the virus.

But as more and more states start to ease stay-at-home orders, it’s causing concern about the dangers of getting “back to normal” too soon. So what is the best path back to a regular routine?

One recent study suggests that it’s better to take it slow and find a balance between health and the economy.

The study, from economists at the University of Chicago and Penn State University, created a model that tries to balance the loss of life and the financial toll millions are suffering from.

In this paper, the length of lockdowns really depends on the statistical value of human life. Based on the data showing that coronavirus more likely kills older people or those with underlying conditions, the model valued those lives low.

However, if more value is assigned, lockdowns would have to last much longer. So the question is – just how valuable is human life?

One thing it does make clear, though, is the importance of a staggered approach. That’s the process of reopening things slowly after first implementing a strict lockdown.

Meanwhile, crowds are already starting to make a comeback in the U.S., despite insistence by leaders that there’s still a long fight ahead.

And as certain businesses across the country start re-opening, there’s a common question that needs answering: are people ready to get back outside?