From backyard investments to quarantine bubbles, parents get creative to keep kids engaged this summer

Summer camps and pools remain closed for Phase One of D.C.'s reopening, leaving parents to explore other options for entertaining kids while they are out of school.

WASHINGTON — With pools and camps closed this summer, some D.C. parents are coming up with creative ways to keep their children active and engaged.

"We have an 11-year old and she needs something to do and we need some getaway time from the heat," Byron Schwind said. "So we decided to dive in and get this pool."

But it took a bit of yard work. In fact, Schwind spent the three-day weekend building out a patio in the backyard of his home in the Hillcrest section of Southeast, after FedEx delivered the pool in a large box.

"This pool isn't just for her," laughed his wife Maria Scaler, "It's going to be hot. So, we're hoping to get a lot more family time and try to be creative."

Two other D.C. families decided to expand their quarantine bubble to make the summer a bit more manageable. Together, the families have five children under 10 years old. Jeanne Contardo said the decision works for both the kids and adults.

"We had very awkward conversations about who we spent time with and who we would spend time with in the future that made us both chuckle and cringe,” Contardo said. "In the end now we have a bubble with families and the kids can play with their friends, we can swap kids, and the adults have friends that we can engage with when we want adult conversations."

For those who already paid to get in the city’s competitive camps, the Department of Parks and Recreation will refund your money and offer a free at-home option.

"This is a blend of parent-led and self-directed activities," DPR Director Delano Hunter said. "We will give you all the supplies you need -- we call it camp in a bag. We have enough to serve all of those that are registered and on our waiting list."

Hunter said it hurts to not be able to offer camp and pools this summer, but the focus is on safety.

"Should we be able to enter into Phase Two or Phase Three this summer, we'll be at the ready to provide some of these services and programs," Hunter said.

Hunter also said DPR will still offer its summer meal program for D.C. residents under the age of 18 at 20 different DPR locations in addition to the 30 school sites feeding children this summer.



In the meantime get creative, laugh, and dare to see the silver lining in a new kind of summer.