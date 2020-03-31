QUANTICO, Va. — With teachers and students outside of the classroom, some at the Marine Corps Base Quantico went above and beyond to connect with their students via a parade!

DODEA Crossroads Elementary held a car parade. It was an opportunity for the Crossroads staff to demonstrate that "we miss you" and that they care about our military-connected students and their families, according to Marine Corps Base Quantico.

"It takes a village to support, encourage, empower our students," said the Facebook post put out by the base.

With many families lining the Lincoln Military Housing facility on the base, signs that thanked teachers and specifically called out teachers that students miss, were seen.

The parade was part of a way for administrators to connect with students. Administrators at Crossroads said the idea was sparked because of the outpouring wishes by students to see their teachers and those they connect with on a daily basis at school.

