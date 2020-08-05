OPM pushing for federal workers to return to 'normal'; DC Mayor says 'telework is best for everybody'

"We want a telework posture, where the majority of workers can stay on telework as long as possible," said D.C. Mayor Bowser in response to OPM's updated status.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The Trump administration is pushing to reopen the country and jump-start the economy to get people back to work during the coronavirus pandemic. The White House last month laid out guidelines for reopening government offices in phases.

However, some federal workers are left wondering what exactly that means for them.

On Thursday, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) released this statement about about gradually reducing the number of employees who are teleworking across the country:

“The federal government will begin a phased transition to normal operations in line with the national guidelines to open up America again. Agencies will make operating decisions based on state or locality of duty stations and other factors. Employees should contact their supervisor with any questions regarding agency- or office-specific operating status.”

More than one-fifth of the nation's federal workforce lives in the DMV. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in penning a letter to Trump officials on April 23, urging the administration to continue keeping federal telework policies available.

But the recent OPM letter suggests that the phased transition back into the office could come sooner than expected.

