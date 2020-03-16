WASHINGTON — Major League Baseball is postponing Opening Day until mid-May at the earliest.

It comes after MLB suspended Spring Training and countless sporting events have been canceled, suspended or postponed due to the coronavirus.

The league's commissioner, Rob Manfred, said in a statement that the move comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended restricting events of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.

"The Clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins. We will continue to monitor ongoing events and undertake the precautions and best practices recommended by public health experts, and urge all baseball fans to follow suit, said Manfred.

Last Thursday, the MLB suspended spring training and pushed back its Opening Day two-weeks. But as things change quickly for many, the MLB adapted to its new policy.

RELATED: MLB suspends spring training, opening day pushed back

While Spring Training and the MLB is taking a pause to help combat the spread of the coronavirus, teams are keeping their facilities open to players who want to be there. The league also gave players an option to go home to their families or report to the city in which they play.

So far, major sporting events and leagues impacted by the coronavirus include the MLB, NBA, MLS, NCAA spring and winter sports, the PGA and the Masters Tournament.

RELATED: A women's college hoops game in Virginia was the last basketball game we'll see for a while

RELATED: NCAA tried to save March Madness with 16 teams instead of 68, report says

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.