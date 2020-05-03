WASHINGTON — If entire school districts shut down because of coronavirus -- as is happening internationally -- online classroom providers will face enormous pressure when thousands of students in each district need to access lessons all at the same time.

"We’re a company of right around 1,200 folks and a very large percentage of that, around a good 40% of that organization is dedicated towards our customer success. That’s support folks. That’s teachers who can help other teachers," Instructure Chief Customer Experience Officer Melissa Loble said.

Many D.C. area school districts contract out their entire online class services to the Instructure company. That company runs an online platform familiar to some families: Canvas. The Canvas online student platform relies on Amazon Web Services to keep it running.

"In partnering together, we're ready to be able to ramp up quickly from a technology perspective as well as a support perspective," added Loble.

Calls to school districts around the DC metro area show public schools in DC, Alexandria, Arlington and Montgomery counties all rely on Canvas.

Public schools in Fairfax and Loudoun counties rely on competing platform Blackboard.

"We've been working with K-12 districts who use our emergency mass notification services to support them as they prepare for this," Blackboard's said head of product development Brent Mundy.

Nobody wants a repeat of the troubled October 2013 online rollout of Healthcare.gov. People signing up for healthcare faced long waits and outages.

When asked what Instructure is doing to avoid possible crashes, Loble explained.

"That’s technology folks that can quickly ramp up environments and help schools be able to transition into that home. So we’re really dedicated to this and have a strong customer success team ready to go and preparing for this."

If these online class systems work as planned, parents facing the fear and disruption of closed schools will be able to rely on continuing their child’s education. If these systems crash, families could be left frustrated and isolated at home. For now, it comes down to the trust that these companies are prepared.

