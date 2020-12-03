NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University decided Wednesday to extend spring break by one week and suspend all in-person classes "for the immediate future."

The university is planning to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon to clearly explain the details of this decision, and answer any questions students have. The time and location of the press conference have not been decided yet.

Classes are set to start up again on March 23, online.

University President John Broderick announced the initial decision in a letter on Wednesday.

"I want to reassure you that there are no suspected cases of COVID-19 on the campus or in the University community at this time," Broderick wrote.

Students are being asked to stay home if they went home for spring break, and the university says it will release details about how to come back to get their belongings later.

Old Dominion students are expressing both concerns and excitement about the decision.

While some are looking forward to the opportunity to pick up more hours at their jobs, others are saying that staying home for online classes will make learning more difficult - and will waste the money they spent for campus housing.

The university is cancelling all non-athletic events, and for athletic events, only "family members and essential staff" will be allowed to attend.

The decision comes on the heels of the NBA suspending its season, and the NCAA restricting March Madness attendance to staff and family members.

Broderick said the university will be continuing to evaluate the risk of coronavirus on campus, and will update the campus on any changes to their current class policy on April 6.

