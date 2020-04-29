Ocean City boardwalk, beach emergency orders extended to May 15

Just last month, Ocean City officials closed the beaches after large crowds were reported during the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in Maryland.

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City, Maryland’s beach and boardwalk remains closed through at least May 15 or when Gov. Larry Hogan lifts his stay at home order, town officials said Wednesday.

In addition, rental restrictions are extended through May 22. The inlet parking lot also remains closed through May 15.

"Gov. Hogan’s Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery laid out a path to gradually and responsibly reopen the economy, while also protecting the health and safety of our residents," Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan said. "The plan intends to move rapidly, but not recklessly. It is important that Ocean City mirror these actions to help avoid any set back in the progress we have made in our community and across the state."

Officials said that restaurants on the boardwalk, however, could stay open for carry-out service only.

Only residents who reside within the corporate limits of the Town of Ocean are allowed to walk their dogs or exercise on the beach or Boardwalk in groups of no more than two adults and children at any time, officials said.

"Although it has not been easy, we believe these restrictions have been successfully slowing the spread of the virus. If we all continue to work together over the next few weeks, hopefully, we will be welcoming everyone back sooner rather than later," Meehan said.

Maryland has announced 736 new cases, 117 new hospitalizations, and 56 additional deaths due to COVID-19. The total number of cases in Maryland is now 20,849. Officials said about 1,300 people have recovered and been released from isolation.

