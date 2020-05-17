NY Gov. Cuomo takes COVID-19 test during press conference

Stressed the importance of getting tested

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo demonstrated how easy it was to be tested for COVID-19 by getting a test at his daily press briefing Sunday.

Cuomo said there were 700 testing sites throughout the state, including a new partnership with CVS Pharmacies for onsite testing.

He said everyone who showed symptoms, or worked in a field where they might come in contact with someone infected should be tested, even if they were reluctant to do so. He said it was, "So easy, even a governor could do it." He said all people experiencing flu-like symptoms are now eligible for tests.

Dr. Elizabeth Dufort came up, dressed in PPE and performed the test in seconds. "That's it? Nothing else?" said Cuomo after DuCort inserted a swab in the governor's nose.

At the end of the press conference, Cuomo said he would share the results on Monday, and if he was positive, he would not attend the press conference.

As of Sunday morning, Western New York is now at six out of seven metrics to begin phase one of reopening.

Cuomo said people should also take care of their own mental health and the mental health of others. He said there was no shame in seeking counseling at a stressful time.