BOWIE, Md. — The Larkin Chase Center, a nursing home in Bowie, announced that five of its residents tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday. Patients and their families are worried that the number of positive cases will only increase — and could include their loved ones.

72-year-old Doris Larmore has been staying at the center since she contracted a stomach disease in November.

Larmore said she also has sarcoidosis, a lung disease, which has forced her to be on oxygen. And, she's a diabetic.

"And I have a bunch of other problems, but those are the main [ones]," she said.

The senior said over the last few weeks, she had been noticing some changes in procedure, from more employees wearing PPE to the nursing home going into a complete lockdown.

“My daughter was here one week, and then they put us on lockdown, and I said 'why did they put us on lockdown?'” Larmore said.

Larmore learned the answer Saturday when the center said the health department notified them of five positive cases.

“I’m not feeling good about it," she said. "And, I wish there was something I could do to get out of here, because I just don’t need no more issues.”

RELATED: Five patients at a Bowie rehab facility test positive for COVID-19

Doris Larmore, 72, sits in a wheelchair. She currently lives in the Larkin Chase Center in Bowie, MD.

Vonda Gainer

The center said its staff has put all residents in quarantine to help limit the spread, which has only brought slight comfort to Larmore's daughter, Vonda Gainer.

“I mean, this is serious," Gainer said. "Not one patient is in that facility because they’re healthy. They have underlying health issues, and I just feel like in a facility like that, the way that it’s affected or impacted other facilities, every patient needs to be tested, and every staff member.”

A spokesperson for the center said they are only testing residents and staff who are symptomatic, per the health department's recommendation.

Gainer, who lives in Florida, is also worried about the siblings who still live in Maryland. She said they bring food to her mom at the home weekly.

She said she is worried that they could have contracted the virus during the food exchange, before they were aware of the positive cases.

“This is just scary on so many levels," said Gainer.

Despite their worries, she said she and her siblings are trying to stay upbeat for their mom's sake.

“We’re going to do our very best to mentally keep her as positive as we can," Gainer said.

A spokesperson for the Larkin Chase Center sent the following statement Sunday when asked about the notification and protection process for residents and their families:

The Public Health Department first notified Larkin Chase Center of its first positive resident on April 4, 2020. Phone calls were made to one responsible party per family on April 4, 2020 and we have documented all calls.

Larkin Chase Center is adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) guidelines and recommended protocols for COVID-19. We continue to follow to the letter the direction of the Department of Health in an effort to contain and minimize the spread of the virus. Patients and residents are quarantined to their rooms, but there are some patients with memory impairment and they are prone to wandering. We are doing everything in our power to ensure they remain in their rooms during this difficult situation. Finally, per the Department of Health who is conducting the tests, all residents and staff are not being tested unless they are symptomatic.

RELATED: Gov. Hogan enacts emergency order to protect nursing home residents, staff during coronavirus

RELATED: Maryland nursing home confirms 10 resident deaths, 77 coronavirus cases

RELATED: MD coronavirus update: Cases top 3,000, executive order prohibits debt collection & foreclosure

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.