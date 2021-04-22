Northam rolls back restrictions on bar seating

Restaurants, dining establishments, and other venues can use bar seating only if there is six feet between patrons, according to the order.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has rolled back restrictions on bar seating that have been in place since the start of the pandemic.

The changes were contained in an amended executive order signed Wednesday, The Virginian-Pilot reported.

Restaurants, dining establishments, and other venues can use bar seating only if there is six feet between patrons, according to the order.

The previous version of the order said bar seats and other “congregating areas” of restaurants had to be closed.