Northam: Health care workers, nursing home residents to get COVID-19 vaccines first

The Virginia governor said it will take several months to get every Virginian vaccinated.

RICHMOND, Va. — In a Wednesday briefing, Governor Northam laid out part of the logistical plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Virginia once they become available.

Current data shows the commonwealth is trending up for hospitalizations and daily case growth. The state's overall percent positivity is now at 8.3% when it was 5% just a few weeks ago, according to Northam.

Pfizer and Moderna both have upcoming meetings this month with the FDA for vaccine approval. The agency needs to greenlight their vaccines for emergency use before they can be distributed. In large-scale testing, their vaccines proved to be 95% effective against the virus.

"We have every reason to believe these vaccinations are safe," Northam said.

State leaders are following CDC recommendations to prioritize vaccinating health care workers and nursing home residents first. Then, health officials will move to start vaccinating medically vulnerable groups around the state.

Northam noted the VDH has been preparing since the summer for vaccine distributions.

Even though the state has been laying plans for distribution for months, Northam pointed out that it would take several months to get everyone in the state vaccinated. Many Virginians won't start getting vaccine doses until 2021.

“We fully expect to have enough vaccines to get to everybody, but it will take time," Northam remarked.

While Virginians wait for their turns to get the vaccine, Northam directed people to maintain the current status quo and follow the recommended safety guidelines -- wear masks, wash hands, avoid large gatherings and social distancing.

If Pfizer's vaccine is approved, Northam said the company is prepared to ship 70,000 doses to Virginia in the first wave, which will be stored in hospitals and facilities with ultra-cold storage units.

To get fully vaccinated against the virus, people will need to get two shots about three weeks apart.