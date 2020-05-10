Northam develops mild, cold-like symptoms after he, wife test positive for COVID-19

The governor says he lost his sense of smell and developed some mild symptoms in his latest update on his and First Lady Northam's COVID-19 conditions.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam said Monday that he and Virginia First Lady Pam Northam are making good progress in their battle against COVID-19.

Northam posted on social media to give Virginians an update on the couple's current conditions.

Both Northam and First Lady Northam tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 24 after learning that one of their mansion staff members also came down with the virus.

Since then, they've been recovering in self-isolation. When the couple first tested positive, the first lady reportedly experienced mild symptoms while the governor was showing no symptoms.

Now, the governor said he's come down with some cold-like symptoms and also lost his sense of smell.

"Pam and I continue to make good progress," Northam said in a video posted on Monday. "Over the weekend, I developed some mild, cold-like symptoms, lost my sense of smell, but otherwise we're doing well and staying in good spirits."