NORFOLK, Va. — Hair salons and barbershops across the country are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but one Norfolk shop is already making plans for its re-opening.

Owner of Changes City Spa and Jake’s Place, Norma Dorey said when she opens back up, essential workers will be treated to a free hair cut.

“We can’t do anything now but everyone realizes at this moment how important their hairdresser is to them,” Dorey said.

“This is probably in my 38 years the most tragic thing that’s ever happened - to not just me and local businesses, but when you look out into the world and you think, how can I help?”

Dorey is calling it Haircuts For Heroes.

“There must be lots of people out there like me that would like to help these people that are non stop working and trying to service us who cannot work," Dorey said.

“Not just the medical shield, the grocery store workers, folks in the restaurant world.”

First responders, janitors, and delivery and truck drivers are also included.

She says her salon has always given back to the community – but unfortunately, they can’t do it alone this time.

She’s trying to raise $25,000. The money will go towards paying staff. At about $25 per haircut, that’s enough for 1,000 people.

“We’re shut down. We’re one of the businesses that cannot operate," Dorey said. “We’re going to keep a storyboard so you know the money was used for the right reasons.”

If you want to donate, visit Dorey's GoFundMe page.

