Nonprofit supplies meals, technology for families in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A group in Southeast D.C is doing all it can to make sure people east of the Anacostia River have what they need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Far Southeast Family Strengthening Collaborative is handing out hundreds of meals to seniors and connecting families to technology.

Bussey-Reeder is the Executive Director of the FSFSC, a nonprofit that partners with dozens of organizations to help pull families in Ward 8 out of poverty and give them equal opportunities.

"We have the most amount of challenges. For me, I said instantly, 'How do we protect the most vulnerable population,'" Dionne Bussey-Reeder said.

Bussey-Reeder said families living in Southeast D.C. are disproportionately facing hunger, homelessness, and limited access to healthcare as compared to more wealthy parts of the city.

"The reality is we could be gone any day," Bussey-Reeder told WUSA9. "We have to learn how to say, 'Thank you' for the things a lot of us take for granted."

"What does that look like? That’s strong schools, strong faith institutions, strong businesses with amenities, and other nonprofits who have the heart to do the work like we do,” Bussey-Reeder said. “How do we build their capacity?”

The organization is working with city leaders and other groups to deliver hundreds of meals to seniors and hand out food to community members who need it most.

"We're looking at impacting up to 150 people by giving them a Chromebook," Bussey-Reeder explained.

The organization developed virtual educational, social, and therapeutic programming to help keep the families they serve engaged.

Bussey-Reeder explained what the organization’s efforts mean for families in Ward 8.

"It means doing this work, seeing families grow, seeing young families grow beyond what you think they can do, and propelling themselves beyond what you see today," Bussey-Reeder said.

Bussey-Reeder adds the meals and technology aid have gotten expensive, and the organization has exhausted many of its resources.