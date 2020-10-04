LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A kind word goes a long way and during this season of uncertainty and words of encouragement go even further.

A local nonprofit is asking for handwritten letters to hand out to children in the community who may be feeling lonely or isolated.

The team at Mobile Hope in Loudoun County is asking for people to write a handwritten letter that they can hand out in their weekly food bags. Founder Donna Fortier said it is a simple gesture that goes a long way.

"Being out in the community for the last month, and seeing how humbling this is, and how isolating it is to families and the kids, we thought it would be a really nice way for the kids who are receiving our services to receive words from kids who are not receiving our services," Fortier said.

The nonprofit Mobile Hope delivers food to students every week. In the last week, Fortier said they served meals to more than 1,400 people across Loudoun County.

Fortier said she wanted to find a way to connect the community and bring kids together during a time when we are all self isolating. She came up with the idea to write cards and include them in the food grab bags that go out to students every week.

"It is all about the kids, and obviously the families, but I think this is even harder for the kids because they are just feeling like they are alone. On our bus, we hand out books and toys when we get them and they get so excited. It is a connection with something that is not covid related," Fortier said.

Fortier said this experience of receiving a letter is a chance for students to let them know they are not alone and that their friends are thinking about them.

If you would like to be included in this project and send a letter to a student in this community, there are several ways to do it.

Mail the letter to the Mobile Hope office, or scan it and email to allyson@mobilehopeloudoun.org.

Want to donate? Here's the items the nonprofit says it needs:

Food

Gift cards for restaurants or gas

Diapers

Wipes

Feminine products

Contact Mobile Hope and donate here.

