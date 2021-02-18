No Moderna vaccines, limited Pfizer doses have been shipped in Maryland this week due to weather

The Maryland Department of Health says delays in vaccine shipments are expected to continue through the week due to winter weather in much of the country.

MARYLAND, USA — The Maryland Department of Health said Thursday winter weather had delayed shipment of coronavirus vaccines in the state and could impact the availability of vaccination clinics in the near term.

According to MDH, no doses of the Moderna vaccine were shipped between Monday and Wednesday due to adverse weather conditions. The state said it was working with the McKesson pharmaceutical corporation and its shipping partners to resume operations as soon as possible.

“We anticipate a significant back log of orders for distribution once operations resume and every effort will be made to catch up as soon as possible while safely delivering the vaccines,” MDH said in a statement.

The state also said a number of Moderna vaccine shipments were pulled back last week due to weather conditions as well. MDH said some of those shipments went out on Sunday, but that most will not be rescheduled or delivery until weather conditions improve

Meanwhile, only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines have been able to be distributed this week. None were shipped on Monday, and only a fraction were processed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MDH said it expects vaccine delays due to “this historic weather event” would likely continue through the week.