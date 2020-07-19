No mask, no entry in Virginia ABC stores starting July 20

Customers not wearing a mask will be denied entry and service at Virginia ABC stores.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia ABC is joining other retailers by requiring customers to wear face masks in its stores starting Monday, July 20.

Virginia ABC has required customers to wear masks previously but this time customers who don't abide will be denied service and entry into the stores.

Stores will attempt to provide a mask to customers who are not wearing one, according to a news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19. Because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to practice social distancing and wear a face-covering in public.