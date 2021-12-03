Sergio McRae, the Virginia man caught up in the first COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, said he was wrong in thinking the coronavirus would spare the U.S.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Last year, Sergio McRae roamed the empty streets of Wuhan, China.

It’s where the Newport News man lived for six years, teaching students there how to speak English.

In February 2020, he watched as the first COVID-19 outbreak unraveled in Wuhan. For McRae, it was a firsthand look at how the virus was capable of turning life upside down.

He was scared, so he evacuated and flew back to the U.S.

It’s been quite the journey since then.

When he got back, he quarantined for two weeks at a military base in Texas. He was relieved when he finally made it back to Newport News.

“I can go anywhere I want, move around, I’m safe and healthy,” said McRae last February.

Little did he know the virus would spiral across the U.S.

A year later, McRae is reflecting on it all.

“It just boggles my mind that I got here and thought, ‘Yeah, I’ll be alright,'" said McRae. “It was definitely stressful, because the United States is my home. However, I made a life over there, and I left an entire home that I essentially built.”

Looking back, he wishes he would’ve stuck it out in Wuhan.

“This whole year has just been a whirlwind. I lost an aunt to COVID,” said McRae. “When I see people mention, 'It’s time to open back up,' in my head, it’s like we have never closed down compared to what Wuhan did. Our numbers shot up and up and up, and their numbers went down. Most of my friends are still there, and their life is normal.”

McRae is struggling to make ends meet in the States.

He’s worked two to three jobs at a time. He’s even started making wooden combs as a side gig to make extra money.