DC Health announces eight new COVID-19 centers for vaccinations, testing

Four new sites opened Tuesday, and four additional sites will open next week.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health announced the opening of four new COVID Centers with four more locations opening on Monday, January 24. These centers are meant to increase access to COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and testing opportunities by providing fixed locations with longer hours.

“Getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting tested, and wearing our masks is how we will get through this,” Bowser said in a release. “With the COVID Centers, we are doubling down on our commitment to equity and accessibility and ensuring we have the systems in place to support a long-term response that can be dialed-up or down and quickly modified to meet our community’s needs.”

Those in need will have access to vaccinations, boosters and take-home rapid antigen tests as well as a new walk-up testing opportunity which will allow people to administer and register a PCR test themselves.

COVID Centers in Wards 1, 2, 7 and 8 will open Tuesday. Centers in Wards 3, 4, 5 and 6 will open Monday, January 24. More information on those sites be shared at a later date. All sites will be open six days a week, and sites will rotate off days so that on any day of the week, multiple centers will be open across D.C.

Hours and locations for the centers opening Tuesday are below.

Ward 1

800 Euclid Street NW

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Ward 2

926 F Street NW

Monday-Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: Closed

Ward 7

3925 Minnesota Avenue NE

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Ward 8

3640 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue SE