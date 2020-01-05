New COVID-19 relief funds available for Hispanic families making less than 24k

The League of United Latin American Citizens has created a fund to provide financial resources to low income members of the Hispanic community

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County has reported that close to 50% of their COVID-19 cases are happening in the Latino community.

Sindy Benavide, CEO of LULAC, the League of United Latin American Citizens, believes that part of the disparity can be attributed to a lack of Spanish-language information about the virus.

So which policy resources and documents are available in Spanish and where can you find them?

Benavide says it's on their website.

"We have everything from how do you apply for unemployment benefits, to what is price hiking or price gauging, to what to do if you’re experiencing domestic violence at home, to issues of housing, to what is a food bank.

"What is a food bank" may seem like a strange thing for LULAC to cover, but Benavide says that the concept of a food bank is something that people in the Hispanic community do not understand.

"When you said it in Spanish: centro de alimentacion or ubicacion de alimentacion, they did not know what that was, so we had to take a step to explain what a food bank was and also provide the link to where they could search by ZIP code," says Benavide.

To make sure that this community, finds out about these resources, LULAC started a social media campaign called #ayudaenespanol which means "help in Spanish."

Celebrities and regular people like you and me can make a sign with the hashtag #ayudaenespanol to let people know about the people in their lives that can benefit from these resources. People then snap a picture holding the sign and share it on our social media with a link back to the LULAC website.