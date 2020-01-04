WASHINGTON — The DMV's first coronavirus case was reported in Maryland on March 5. By the end of the month, the region was up to nearly 500 new cases a day.

In an effort to flatten the curve, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan all issued stay-at-home orders on Monday.

On the same day, the DMV reported 398 new cases of coronavirus. On Tuesday, the number rose to 477 new cases from just Maryland and Virginia alone.

Public health officials will be looking at the numbers in the coming weeks to see whether the extreme efforts to slow the spread of the virus have taken effect. Because coronavirus symptoms may not appear for 2-14 days after infection, cases being reported in the immediate aftermath of the stay-at-home orders likely began a week ago or more.

While the exact incubation period for this coronavirus has not yet been determined, it is believed that most infected people will develop symptoms 2-14 days after they were exposed.

What to do if you have coronavirus symptoms?

If you are sick or suspect you are infected, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends taking the followings steps:

Stay home except to get medical care

Avoid public areas, including work or school

Avoid public transportation

Separate yourself from other people and animals in your home

Symptoms of COVID-19

Commonly reported symptoms of COVID-19 infection include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Pneumonia

