Testing of new coronavirus vaccine shots begins soon at George Washington University

The shots come as part of a final Phase 3 trial run and will be administered primarily from the university's Foggy Bottom campus.

WASHINGTON — Shots of the new COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and the drug company Moderna, will likely be given to local volunteers next week, according to researchers with the George Washington University.

The Phase 3 clinical trial, which is administered primarily from GW’s Foggy Bottom campus, is part of a nation-wide effort to test the NIH-Moderna vaccine candidate at 88 other regional sites.

A day after the vaccine announcement, more than 300 local volunteers submitted online applications to take part in GW’s trial. The goal is to enroll 500 participants from the area.

“Once someone receives a shot of the vaccine, they get a second dose a month later,” said Dr. David Diemert, the principal investigator of GW’s study. “We then follow them for up to two years with checks on a weekly basis, to make sure the vaccine is safe.”

Participants must be at least 18 years old, with a quarter of the volunteers aged 65 or older. Researchers also are looking for volunteers who have at least one potential comorbidity, such as heart disease, severe obesity or diabetes.

"We don't want just a healthy population, we want a segment of people that looks like the population most affected by this virus," Dr. Manya Magnus, professor of epidemiology at GW’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, said.

"One thing we're going to do is try to reach to all the populations that are eligible, who can be safely engaged in this trial."

The NIH-Moderna coronavirus vaccine candidate marks the first large-scale American Phase 3 trial, with results possible by November.

For Diemert, the data so far has been promising.

“To be perfectly honest, I think that the data to date for this vaccine are quite encouraging, and it looks like it's safe," he said.