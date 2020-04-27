WASHINGTON — Some neighbors in D.C. are coming up with ways to keep up with community connections as we social distance.

It’s not quite a carryout, but this Sunday backyard barbecue had a social distance twist. Neighbors in the Hillcrest section of Southeast stopped by the Contardos for their famous brisket. It’s usually what’s on the menu for their annual Fourth of July party, but with that up in the air they came up with Plan B: A barbecue to-go.

“Mister back there really likes his brisket he likes doing this, it’s fun for him so it’s as much as what we like to do as it is giving back to the community,” said Jeanne Contardo.



Jeanne and Christian Contardo smoked 42 pounds of brisket overnight, posted to Facebook and neighbors showed up for pre-packaged portions. Many brought gifts in exchange like freshly baked bread, tomato plants, wine and more.

“We love our neighbors, and everybody can use a little pick me up,” Jeanne said.

Even WUSA9's Delia Goncalves is lucky to have a good neighbor who shops during senior hours and usually picks up items for her family.

Also, in Ward 7 about 50 neighbors make up Ward 7 Covid-19 Response Team delivering 1,200 meals a day through World Central Kitchen and D.C. Central Kitchen.

“We didn't put out like a huge call for volunteers,” said Eboni Rose Thompson. “We just kind of had people show up.”

Thompson said she has been reminded how resourceful her neighbors are. She said while many in D.C. feel like residents in Ward 7 are in need, the response team shows the good that's already happening in the community.

“It's absolutely been great to have points of connections with neighbors who just aren't doing anything super special but are providing for others in their community in a way that I think we all should,” said Thompson.



But many say being a good neighbor in these times of social distancing is super special and helps us find the silver lining in re-connecting in a new way.



